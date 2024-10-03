New York

You might be able to see the Northern Lights in NY tonight

By NBC New York Staff

An aurora borealis illuminates the night sky
You might be able to see the Northern Lights in New York on Thursday night because of solar activity.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center said Geomagnetic Storm Watches have been issued for Oct. 3 to 5 for an eruption of solar material, which can cause a geomagnetic storm.

This means that the aurora might be visible for many northern states and some of the lower Midwest to Oregon over the next few nights.

Tonight's forecast from NOAA

Tomorrow's forecast

