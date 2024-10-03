You might be able to see the Northern Lights in NY tonight

You might be able to see the Northern Lights in New York on Thursday night because of solar activity.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center said Geomagnetic Storm Watches have been issued for Oct. 3 to 5 for an eruption of solar material, which can cause a geomagnetic storm.

G1-G3 (Minor-Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watches have been issued for 03-05 October, due to the forecast arrival of the CME associated with the X7.1 flare observed on 02 October.



Stay tuned to https://t.co/YLUbTRM02y for updates! pic.twitter.com/8gp7MXPwhG — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) October 2, 2024

This means that the aurora might be visible for many northern states and some of the lower Midwest to Oregon over the next few nights.

Tonight's forecast from NOAA

Tomorrow's forecast