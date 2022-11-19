World Cup

Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares Release World Cup Anthem

It’s the latest in a series of songs by artists from around the world released as part of FIFA’s official soundtrack of the 2022 World Cup

L-R Nicki Minaj, Maluma
AP Photo

Hip hop star Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares for the latest addition to the official soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar.

The single “Tukoh Taka,” with lyrics in English, Spanish and Arabic, was released on Friday, two days ahead of the start of the tournament.

World Cup 23 hours ago

What to Know About the 2022 World Cup Venues in Qatar

news Nov 18

Qatar to Ban Beer at World Cup Stadiums in Dramatic Reversal Two Days Before Tournament Starts

It’s the latest in a series of songs by artists from around the world released as part of FIFA’s official soundtrack of the 2022 World Cup.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Maluma and Myriam Fares will perform at the opening of the FIFA fan festival in Doha on Saturday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

World CupNicki Minajnew musicMaluma
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us