"Get me to God's country."

The five-word caption used by country singer Morgan Wallen hours after his puzzling early exit during last weekend's "Saturday Night Live" episode had become a meme by Monday morning.

The March 29 episode, hosted by newly minted Oscar winner Mikey Madison, marked Wallen's return to the Studio 8H stage more than four years after he was disinvited from his first episode for breaking COVID safety protocols.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

During the episode, Wallen performed two of his songs, “I’m The Problem” and “Just in Case.”

Wallen stood next to Madison for the tradition episode goodbyes, where the host typically thanks the musical act and any special guests who appeared on the episode before wishing everyone a goodnight.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Thank you so much to Morgan Wallen. I had a wonderful time. Thank you all," Madison said, blowing kisses to the audience.

Thank you, Mikey Madison and @MorganWallen! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/FDlInhhHqb — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 30, 2025

Wallen then gave Madison a hug and descended down the front stairs past the camera, skipping the traditional stage celebration where the full cast shares hugs while the credits roll.

A couple of hours later, Wallen posted a photo to his Instagram story of a small plane with the caption, "Get me to God's country."

Come Monday, some mainstay New York social media accounts, like that of the iconic Empire State Building, were joining in on the internet fun. The accounts were throwing up Wallen's caption with a clever snapshot, often referring to New York.

get me to god's country pic.twitter.com/CavpiuXfGE — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) March 31, 2025

get me to God's country pic.twitter.com/lxQF46ec7D — State of New York (@NYGov) March 31, 2025

The city's official X account put a slight spin on the meme.

Keep us in god's country pic.twitter.com/LQThzabR9h — City of New York (@nycgov) March 31, 2025

get me to God's country pic.twitter.com/kurJO05hGY — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) March 31, 2025

The 2025 Academy Awards were wickedly good! From Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s performance that defied gravity to Kieran Culkin’s hilarious speech and “Anora’s” historic night, Access Hollywood is breaking down the top moments of the night.