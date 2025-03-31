Saturday Night Live

New York trolls Morgan Wallen post after puzzling ‘SNL' exit

Following his early exit during "SNL" goodbyes, Wallen's Instagram post had become a meme copied by countless accounts on social media

By Brian Price

NBC Universal, Inc.

"Get me to God's country."

The five-word caption used by country singer Morgan Wallen hours after his puzzling early exit during last weekend's "Saturday Night Live" episode had become a meme by Monday morning.

The March 29 episode, hosted by newly minted Oscar winner Mikey Madison, marked Wallen's return to the Studio 8H stage more than four years after he was disinvited from his first episode for breaking COVID safety protocols.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

During the episode, Wallen performed two of his songs, “I’m The Problem” and “Just in Case.”

Wallen stood next to Madison for the tradition episode goodbyes, where the host typically thanks the musical act and any special guests who appeared on the episode before wishing everyone a goodnight.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Thank you so much to Morgan Wallen. I had a wonderful time. Thank you all," Madison said, blowing kisses to the audience.

Entertainment News

Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Woman shares how a mistake on her birth certificate led to her unusual name

Celebrity News 2 hours ago

Dave Coulier says he finished chemo and shares update on prognosis

Wallen then gave Madison a hug and descended down the front stairs past the camera, skipping the traditional stage celebration where the full cast shares hugs while the credits roll.

A couple of hours later, Wallen posted a photo to his Instagram story of a small plane with the caption, "Get me to God's country."

Come Monday, some mainstay New York social media accounts, like that of the iconic Empire State Building, were joining in on the internet fun. The accounts were throwing up Wallen's caption with a clever snapshot, often referring to New York.

The city's official X account put a slight spin on the meme.

The 2025 Academy Awards were wickedly good! From Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s performance that defied gravity to Kieran Culkin’s hilarious speech and “Anora’s” historic night, Access Hollywood is breaking down the top moments of the night.

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night Live
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us