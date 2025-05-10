Saturday Night Live

‘White Lotus' star Walton Goggins hosting ‘SNL' tonight with Arcade Fire

The penultimate episode of "Saturday Night Live" season 50 airs this weekend

By NBC New York Staff

There are only two episodes left in the nostalgic and cameo-packed 50th season of "Saturday Night Live."

This season has brought back plenty of fan-favorite hosts and guest starred too many celebrities to count, and the final episodes should be no exception.

The final three episodes kicked off with return guest host Quinta Brunson, star and creator of the hit comedy "Abbott Elementary." She was joined by musical guest Benson Boone.

The May 10 episode will be hosted by another starry TV actor: Walton Goggins.

The 53-year-old actor has been all over TV this year, with notable turns in "The White Lotus," "The Righteous Gemstones," and "Invincible."

Goggins couldn't shake the world of "The White Lotus" during his promo for the episode alongside Marcello Hernandez.

"I'm just super curious to see how the whole thing's going to end," Goggins said to the "SNL" cast member. "Who's gonna die?"

The host made a couple of guesses among the crop of cast members before Hernandez took a knife to the back.

Arcade Fire will serve as the musical guest for the May 10 episode. The band just released their newest album, "Pink Elephant."

For the season finale on May 17, actress Scarlett Johansson will host with musical guest Bad Bunny.

Who is hosting SNL this weekend?

Here's a look at the SNL hosts and musical guests for the end of the 50th season:

May 3 – Quinta Brunson / Benson Boone 
May 10 – Walton Goggins / Arcade Fire 
May 17 – Scarlett Johansson / Bad Bunny

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night Live
