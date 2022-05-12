Netflix

Netflix Releasing Stand-Up Show Norm Macdonald Secretly Taped Before He Died

'Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special' will debut May 30, Netflix confirmed in a news release

Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in San Diego, Calif.
Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Norm Macdonald, the deadpan "Saturday Night Live" alumnus and stand-up comedian, recorded an hour of new material before he died — and it will soon be available to watch on Netflix, the streaming giant announced Thursday.

"Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special" will debut May 30, the company confirmed in a news release.

Macdonald, who was diagnosed with cancer nearly a decade ago but kept his medical ordeal private, died Sept. 14 in Los Angeles. He was 61.

"Norm worked so hard on a new hour of material and wanted it to be seen," Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald's producing partner, said in a statement. "We want to make sure his fans see this very funny hour. He left a gift for all of us."

