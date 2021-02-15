Netflix Releases Trailer for New Notorious B.I.G. Doc ‘Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell'

Netflix released a trailer for its new Notorious B.I.G. documentary, "Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell" on Monday.

Approved by the estate of the late rapper, born Christopher Wallace, the documentary was executive produced by Voletta Wallace, his mother, and Sean "Diddy" Combs, his close friend.

Netflix says the documentary shows "rare behind-the-scenes footage and testimonies from his closest friends and family."

In a statement, the streaming service said it "offers a fresh look at one of the greatest, most influential rappers of all time by those who knew him best. Made in collaboration with Biggie’s estate, 'I Got A Story To Tell' is an intimate rendering of a man whose rapid ascent and tragic end has been at the center of rap lore for more than twenty years."

The documentary is set to be released on March 1.