Netflix Greenlights Movie About Grandma's Accidental Thanksgiving Text to Stranger

The viral story of an Arizona grandma who sent an accidental Thanksgiving dinner invite to a random teen is getting the Hollywood treatment.

Netflix on Friday confirmed to NBC News that it is developing a feature film based on the story of Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench, called "The Thanksgiving Text."

Hinton, the stranger who received the text five years ago, first shared the news in a tweet on Thursday.

"I am very excited to announce our new partnership with Netflix," Hinton tweeted. "We thank every single one of you for your love and support in our journey the last 6 years. We can’t wait to tell our story on the big screen!"

