Nelly speaks out on his decision to perform at Trump's inauguration

Rapper Nelly spoke about his upcoming performance at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration events Jan. 20, defending his decision amid backlash.

Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., told rapper and media personality Willie D, whose real name is William Dennis, on a Jan. 18 episode of the “Willie D. Live” podcast that he’s performing for “the Office” of the President of the United States.

“I’m not here to take up for Trump, I’m not here to take up for Republicans. I’m not here to take up for Democrats,” Nelly said, later adding, “Performing for somebody and voting for somebody is two different things. Endorsing people is two different things.”

“Am I a Trump supporter? I support the Office,” he continued. “I support the President of the United States, regardless of who’s in office. Regardless, I respect the Office.”

Nelly explained that he was born on a military base and looks at his decision to perform for Trump in the same way he views the military's duty to report to the president.

The “Ride Wit Me” performer said he views “candidate Trump” and “President Trump” as two separate people.

“I’m not a politician man, you didn’t see me out there on the campaign. You didn’t see me out there saying you should vote for this candidate,” Nelly told Willie D. “But I’m honored to be out there performing for the Office, for the President of the United States.”

As the two discussed Nelly’s decision to perform, the rapper told the podcast host that he “will work with anybody” and is “not defending Trump.”

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee issued a statement to NBC News on Jan. 18 announcing Nelly would be a "special guest performer" at the inaugural Liberty Ball, which is set to take place after Trump is sworn into office.

"This marks a pivotal moment in our country where people from all backgrounds are joining together to commemorate President Trump’s victory and the start of a new golden era for America," the statement reads in part.

TODAY.com reached out to Nelly for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The events surrounding Trump's inauguration Monday are set to include a variety of performances from artists like Carrie Underwood, The Village People and Rascal Flatts, among others.

In addition to Nelly, Jason Aldean and The Village People are set to take the stage during the Liberty Ball.

