What to Know All listed times are ET/PT unless otherwise noted

Watch on NBC

NBC is bringing you a full lineup of extraordinary perennial and annual specials this holiday season.

See below for a list of holiday specials and series through Jan. 1, 2021. More will be announced in the days and weeks ahead.

'The Croods'

Saturday, Nov. 21, 8-10 p.m.

Featuring the voices of Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone, this family-friendly adventure film about a caveman family was a worldwide box office hit.

A 'Saturday Night Live' Thanksgiving Special

NBCUniversal

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 9-11 p.m.

Many of the Thanksgiving-themed sketches over the course of “SNL’s” illustrious 46-season history will delight audiences.

The 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC

Thursday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-noon (repeat at 2 p.m.)

The tradition continues with a reimagined celebration that will safely bring the magic of the parade to Herald Square with giant floats and Broadway performers as families watch from the comfort of their homes.

The National Dog Show

NBCUniversal

Thursday, Nov. 26, 12-2 p.m. (repeat Nov. 28 at 8 p.m.)

Man’s best friend gets the spotlight as over 175 breeds will compete in the annual canine competition.

'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'

NBCUniversal

Friday, Nov. 27, 8-8:30 p.m. (repeat Dec. 25, 8 p.m.)

The iconic 1966 cartoon features the voice of Boris Karloff as the Grinch.

Illumination Presents 'Minions Holiday Special'

NBC

Friday, Nov. 27, 8:30-9 p.m.

Illumination presents four new mini-movie escapades along with special guest appearances from some of Illumination’s beloved characters from their “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Sing” franchises.

88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

NBC

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 8-10 p.m.

For eight decades the tree-lighting ceremony has been one of the iconic New York City holiday moments with millions watching across the country in the comfort and safety of their homes.

Radio City Christmas Spectacular

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 10-11 p.m.

The world-famous Rockettes perform in the iconic show that entertains the thousands of theatergoers who visit the famed Rockefeller Center venue each holiday season.

'The Voice' Holiday Celebration

Thursday, Dec. 3, 8-9 p.m. (repeat Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.)

An array of “Voice” coaches past and present, some music superstars and many beloved artists from the “Voice” family perform holiday classics and popular modern favorites. Plus, Season 19 coaches, Blake, Kelly, John and Gwen share some of their favorite holiday traditions and memories.

Dr. Seuss’ 'The Grinch Musical!'

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 8-10 p.m. (repeat Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.)

Matthew Morrison will star as the curmudgeonly creature in a stage production from London’s Troubadour Theatre.

A 'Saturday Night Live' Christmas Special

Thursday, Dec. 16, 9-11 p.m. (repeat Dec. 22 at 9 p.m.)

Santa brings the laughs as “SNL” goes into the time capsule for two hours of Christmas-themed sketches.

Global Citizen Prize

Saturday, Dec. 19, 8-9 p.m.

The second annual event features special musical collaborations, will celebrate individuals taking action to end extreme poverty and present notable presenter and powerful video packages telling revealing stories of action and impact.

'It’s a Wonderful Life'

Thursday, Dec. 24, 8-11 p.m.

The holidays wouldn’t be the same without a rewatching of the classic 1946 film, starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed.

Christmas Eve Mass

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Francis-led mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 8:30-11 p.m.

Jim Carrey starred as the title character in director Ron Howard’s holiday smash.

Countdown to 2021

Thursday, Dec. 31, 8-10 p.m.

The highlights and newsmakers of 2020 are brought to the fore in this year-end review.

NBC New Year’s Eve Special

Thursday, Dec. 31, 10-11 p.m. (Part 1) and 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (Part 2)

An entertainment-filled sign-off to 2020 and a hopeful look ahead to 2021.

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration Presented By Honda