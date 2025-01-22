Natalie DiDonato, ‘Mob Wives' cast member, found safe after being reported missing in Las Vegas

“Mob Wives” cast member Natalie “Nat D” DiDonato turned up safely in Nevada, her mother said Wednesday, ending a brief missing-persons search for the reality TV figure.

"My daughter's been found," mother Denise Fuoco told NBC News. "She's fine right now. We're trying to get her home."

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson could not be reached for comment late Wednesday afternoon. Earlier in the day, a representative confirmed that the department was searching for DiDonato, who had been reported missing,

DiDonato, who lives in Florida, called her mother on Wednesday to say that she’s OK, prompting the concerned mom to tell police her daughter was no longer missing or in danger, her family said.

Loved ones said they didn't know why she went off the grid for a few days.

"No, she didn’t really want to talk about it,' Fuoco said. "I didn't push anything, because I’m pretty sure she might hang up."

As far as her family had known, DiDonato planned to be in Philadelphia recently before the family learned she was instead in Las Vegas, sister Janae DiDonato said.

"I found out that she was in Philadelphia. She was supposed to go from Philadelphia to Florida, back home. She didn't get on that flight," the sister told NBC News, adding that police found records of DiDonato staying in a Las Vegas hotel late last week.

"And then we found out that she was in Vegas. We didn't believe it was true because we didn't know anyone that knew that she would be in Vegas. We didn't know she knew anyone in Vegas."

DiDonato, a cousin of the slain mobster Frank “Frankie Flowers” D’Alfonso, appeared in Season 5 of “Mob Wives," which aired on VH1 from 2011 to 2016.

She was often called "Nat D" on the show, perhaps to differentiate herself from another show figure, Natalie Guercio. Guercio told fans on Instagram that she was not the person reported missing.

DiDonato posted on Instagram five weeks ago that she was happy being 44 and had recently lost 10 pounds.

"Getting older is a blessing, can’t believe I made it this far," she wrote. "I’m embracing my age because to me it’s a badge of honor to have made it to 44."

