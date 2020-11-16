Multiple Staff Members of ‘Kelly Clarkson Show' Test Positive for COVID-19

Multiple members of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" staff have tested positive for COVID-19, TODAY has confirmed.

The infected individuals on the show’s production team tested positive on Friday, Deadline first reported. Following the results, protocol set by the state and county and outlined in the NBCUniversal's Production Playbook, including contact tracing and retesting, were enacted.

Reps for the show confirmed the outbreak but did not provide additional details. It's unclear how many people were exposed and whether Clarkson has tested negative.

The show last filmed on Thursday and was scheduled to be dark on Friday, according to Deadline. Pending results from retesting, production is slated to return this week. The next taping is scheduled for Nov. 17.

The talk show previously suspended production in March at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic along with dozens of other television shows.

At the time, Clarkson addressed the shutdown due to COVID-19 concerns on her Instagram.

"As you may know, production on The Kelly Clarkson Show was temporarily shut down late last night ... out of concern and care for everyone’s safety," she wrote in part. "For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy."

“The Voice” coach finished off the first season of her show remotely — "Kellyoke" included — filming at her homes in Montana and Los Angeles. In June, she won her first Emmy for outstanding entertainment talk show host.

The second season of the hit talk show premiered on Sept. 21 back in Clarkson’s studio on the Universal Studios lot, but this time with a twist: a virtual audience.

“For the first time ever, fans will have the chance to get a front-row seat as part of the show’s virtual audience from the comfort of their own home,” an August press release explained. “Season two will feature a combination of live and virtual interviews with some of the biggest names in film, television, music and everyday people who are agents of change in their community.”

