Why Morgan Wallen's abrupt ‘SNL' exit is drawing strong reactions from fans

Morgan Wallen’s second stint as musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” is stirring some controversy among viewers.

On Saturday, March 29, Oscar winner Mikey Madison hosted the late-night sketch comedy show for the first time alongside Wallen as musical guest.

During the episode, the country music star performed two songs from his upcoming project “I’m The Problem,” including the album's title track and a song called “Just In Case.”

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

At the end of the show, Madison and Wallen stood center stage for their goodnights, which typically air while the post-credits roll. Instead of mingling with the host and show’s cast, which has become part of “SNL” tradition, Wallen was seen leaving the stage almost immediately, per a clip shared on X by the official “SNL” account.

Thank you, Mikey Madison and @MorganWallen! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/FDlInhhHqb — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 30, 2025

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It's unclear why Wallen left the stage before the rest of the crew. TODAY.com reached out for comment but did not hear back.

The singer hasn’t commented on the moment but did share an Instagram story in the early hours of Sunday, March 30, after the conclusion of the episode. The singer posted a photo, which appeared to be taken from the window of a plane, capturing a snap of another plane on the tarmac.

“Get me to God’s country,” the post read.

TODAY.com reached out for comment about Wallen's post, but has not heard back.

Morgan Wallen's most recent Instagram story after his controversial exit on "Saturday Night Live. ("Morgan Wallen / Instagram)

Wallen has a history of controversy dating back to 2016, including one with “SNL.”

In October 2020, Wallen was pulled as the show's musical guest after he was caught on video allegedly breaking COVID-19 protocols while he partied without a mask. He was rebooked on the show in December 2020 and even poked fun at his cancelation in a sketch.

Over the years, he has been subject to additional criticism, including having his recording contract temporarily suspended in February 2021 after he was caught on camera using a racial slur. However, the following year, he reappeared at award shows and won album of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2022.

In December 2024, Wallen pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment following his April arrest after he threw a chair off of a bar’s rooftop. He was sentenced to seven days incarceration at a DUI education center and two years’ probation.

How did ‘SNL’ viewers react to Morgan Wallen walking off stage

Across social media, fans and “SNL” viewers shared their unfiltered reaction to the moment.

“Morgan Wallen is the first musical guest or host on SNL that I can recall who just walked off stage during ‘goodnights’ before the credits even started to roll,” one tweet on the social media site X read.

Morgan Wallen is the first musical guest or host on SNL that I can recall who just walked off stage during 'goodnights' before the credits even started to roll — Nick Field (@nick_field90) March 30, 2025

Another tweet said, “Morgan Wallen barely acknowledges Mikey Madison and then immediately storms off stage like a baby during the SNL goodbyes. Woof.”

Morgan Wallen barely acknowledges Mikey Madison and then immediately storms off stage like a baby during the SNL goodbyes.



Woof. — Ryan Jones (@ryan_a_jones) March 30, 2025

“Everyone talking about Morgan Wallen storming off stage of SNL but we should be asking why did @nbcsnl invite him back ?” one tweet pointed out.

Everyone talking about Morgan Wallen storming off stage of SNL but we should be asking why did @nbcsnl invite him back ? — Lizzzz 🌹 (@MisslizRedLips) March 30, 2025

“Morgan Wallen said I didn’t want to be here either,” another tweet read. “That’s exactly what the show gets for having him in the first place. #SNL”

Morgan Wallen said I didn’t want to be here either. That’s exactly what the show gets for having him in the first place. #SNL pic.twitter.com/Udz5X1eAsX — Erika (@Errikkaa___) March 30, 2025

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: