Morgan Wallen Postpones Tour for 6 Weeks After ‘Bad News' From Doctors

Morgan Wallen's tour is officially on hold.

The 29-year-old country singer revealed Tuesday on Instagram that he has "vocal fold trauma." As a result, his tour will be on pause for six weeks as he rests his vocal cords.

"I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt voice center yesterday," Wallen explained in the video. "After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible.

"So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that's what I'm going to do. They don't want me to talk at all, but they said that if I need to it's OK for something like this.

"[The doctors] told me that if I do this the right way that I'll get back to 100 percent. They also said that if I don't listen and I keep singing, I'll permanently damage my voice. So for the longevity of my career, this is the choice I had to make. I hate it but I love you guys."

Between the vocal cord strain and a torn LAT muscle, Wallen will also miss Thursday's Academy of Country Music Awards -- where he was schedule to perform.

Tickets for Wallen's tour dates will be honored for rescheduled performances, with a 30-day refund window once the new dates are announced, according to a press release.

Over the next six weeks, Wallen was set to perform in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Texas, Georgia, Florida and Virginia across various cities. His full original tour schedule can be found here.