Monica Lewinsky Asks Beyoncé to Remove Her Name From ‘Partition' Lyrics

Monica Lewinsky has a request.

After Beyoncé nixed a word from her latest album over ableist concerns, the 49-year-old suggested that the singer go one step further and remove her name from her hit "Partition."

"uhmm, while we're at it... #Partition," she tweeted on Aug. 1, calling out the 2013 song from the Beyoncé album in which the singer recalled that a man "Monica Lewinsky'd all on my gown."

The racy lyrics are in reference to the high-profile affair between President Bill Clinton and a then-21-year-old Lewinski, which led to the president's famous denial and and impeachment in 1998.

This isn't the first time Lewinski -- who has "rap song muse" written in her Twitter bio -- has addressed the unwelcomed named drop. In an essay she wrote for Vanity Fair in 2014, she actually thanked Beyoncé for including her in the song, but offered one correction.

"Miley Cyrus references me in her twerking stage act, Eminem raps about me, and Beyoncé's latest hit gives me a shout-out. Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we're verbing, I think you meant 'Bill Clinton'd all on my gown,' not 'Monica Lewinsky'd.'"

After a Twitter user questioned why Lewinsk seemingly changed her tune about being cool with the lyric, she clarified that she never was and said she previously coped with the situation with humor because "learning to laugh about things which hurt or humiliated me is how i survived."

Before Lewinski's request, Beyoncé found herself in hot water over the use of the word "spaz" on her track "Heated" off "Renaissance," her first solo studio album since 2016. A disability advocate quickly called out the Grammy winner for the "use of ableist language," in an opinion piece in The Guardian, as for many in the medical field, "spastic" refers to a disability that makes it difficult for people to control their muscles, especially in their arms and legs.

On Aug. 1, Beyoncé's team confirmed to E! News that the lyrics will be changed writing, "The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced."

While Lewinski waits on action from Beyoncé, there is one person she's doesn't need anything from these days: the former president. While promoting the FX series, "American Crime Story: Impeachment," which she produced, Lewinski spoke to TODAY about why she no longer feels that Clinton owes her an apology.

"There was a long period, before my life changed in the last six or seven years, where I felt a lot in terms of there not being this resolution," Lewinski said. "I'm very grateful that I don't have that feeling anymore. I don't need it."

Beyoncé is taking some heat for her new song "Heated." The "Renaissance" songstress is changing the lyrics in part of her newly released album after facing backlash from fans and a disability equality charity.