Miranda Lambert to receive the Country Icon Award at the 2024 PCCAs

Originally appeared on E! Online

Miranda Lambert has reached icon status.

The country music superstar will receive the Country Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, NBC and Peacock announced on August 22.

Lambert will be recognized for her decades-long music career, as well as her work as a shelter animal advocate, restaurateur and New York Times best-selling author.

“A tour de force in country music for more than 20 years, Miranda Lambert’s groundbreaking albums continue to capture the hearts of fans around the world,” Jen Neal — Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment — said in a statement. “We’re so excited to celebrate her career, fierce individualism and innovation in the industry with the Country Icon Award.”

Lambert is the second performer to receive this award following last year’s inaugural PCCAs, where late country music legend Toby Keith was honored.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

As for this year’s ceremony, airing Sept. 26, Shania Twain will serve as host—a duty she previously said she is “honored” to take on.

“Country has some of the most passionate fans in music and us artists are so lucky to be supported in doing what we love,” the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer said in a July statement. “Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances. Giddy Up!”

But she won’t be the only star walking down the red carpet. After all, this year’s lineup of nominees is fierce, with Zach Bryan leading the pack with 19 nods.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé follows with 17 nominations, including The People’s Artist, Social Country Star and Album of 2024 for her country crossover record Cowboy Carter.

Kacey Musgraves, Shaboozey, Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs are also nominated.

So, who will walk home a winner? Find out at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards — held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville — on Sept. 26, airing on NBC and Peacock.