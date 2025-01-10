Milo Ventimiglia and pregnant wife Jarah Mariano lose home in fire

Originally appeared on E! Online

Milo Ventimiglia is sharing his unfathomable loss.

The "This Is Us" star— whose wife, Jarah Mariano, is pregnant with the couple’s first baby — confirmed he was among those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires as he returned to his home to find it destroyed by the blaze.

“Oh man,” he told CBS News Jan. 9 while driving up to what remained of his Malibu property. “Toast.”

The 47-year-old described the sight of the destruction of the Palisades Fire as “heavy” while fighting back tears.

“You start thinking about all the memories and the different parts of the house and whatnot,” he continued, “and then you see your neighbors’ houses and everything around and your heart just breaks.”

Ventimiglia — who revealed that he and his wife had prepared a nursery for their unborn child before the fire — said he watched the flames overtake his home on security cameras before resigning to the reality of the situation.

“I think there’s a kind of shock moment where you’re going, ‘Oh, this is real, this is happening,’” he went on. “And at a certain point, we just turned it off. What good is it to continue watching? We kind of accepted the loss.”

The actor also drew a comparison between his real-life tragedy and the storyline of his "This Is Us" character, Jack Pearson — who died after inhaling smoke in a house fire — calling the situation “life imitating art.”

Ventimiglia is just one of the stars spreading the word about the destructive blaze. His "This Is Us" costar Mandy Moore said she was “devastated and gutted” by the Eaton Fire that ravaged her neighborhood near Pasadena.

“I love you, Altadena,” she wrote in an Instagram post Jan. 8 alongside footage of her area. “Grateful for my family and pets getting out last night before it was too late (and endless gratitude to friends for taking us in and bringing us clothes and blankets).”

