Miley Cyrus reveals the vocal disorder for her ‘super unique' voice — and why she won't fix it

Miley Cyrus revealed the medical condition that's behind her unique voice, and why it impacts her ability to go on tour.

Cyrus shared more about her Reinke's edema diagnosis in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on May 21.

“I have the Reinke’s edema, which is something that is called, it’s abuse of the vocal cords,” Cyrus said. “And being 21 and staying up and drinking and smoking and partying after every show does not help. But also in my case, it does not cause it. So my voice always sounded like this — it's a part of my unique anatomy.”

Reinke's edema, also known as polypoid corditis or vocal cord edema, is a voice disorder caused by the swelling of the vocal chords, and occurs when fluid builds up in the outer layer of the vocal chords, according to Cleveland Clinic.

The disorder is most common in people with a long-term history of smoking, but people with chronic acid reflux, or a history of repetitive vocal trauma, like Cyrus, can also be affected.

The "Flowers" singer went on to add that she also has a large polyp on her vocal chord, which she says has given her "a lot of the tone and the texture" that has made her who she is as a performer.

"But it's extremely difficult to perform with, because it's like running a marathon with ankle weights on," she said.

Cyrus, 32, said that sometimes when she calls her mother, Tish Cyrus, at the end of the day, her mom tells her, "Oh, you sound like you're talking through a radio."

"And that's how you know I'm really tired, because it creates that ultimate vocal fry," Cyrus said. "And so I do have this blessing of a condition that I live with."

Cyrus said that even though she has both Reinke's edema and the large polyp on her vocal chord, she doesn't have plans to remove the polyp.

"I'm not willing to sever it, because the chance of waking up from a surgery and not sounding like myself is a probability," she said.

Cyrus told Lowe she plans a tour "like every other week," but that her health and other factors play into her actually going on the road to perform.

"I want to do it, but it would have to be in a way that is sustainable for me in all the ways that we talked about, and then also with what I got going on," she said. "Like, I don't lip sync. I sing live, and these songs are big."

She referred to two songs on her upcoming record, "Something Beautiful," which is set to drop on May 30.

"'End of the World' is a huge song, and 'More to Lose,' it's really strenuous, it's a big song. And so I don't write little songs," Cyrus said. "And even if you listen to the past albums, like 'Party in the U.S.A.,' maybe, if you're in the audience and you're singing along, it's one thing, but when you've got the mic and you're performing, it's totally different."

Cyrus also listed the logistics of traveling with a big crew, plus transporting the stage and lights, and needing to be able to play a certain amount of shows for it to "mathematically make sense."

"So really, the problem for me with touring, is not only me, because this is about connecting with people around the world and using my music as a tool to heal," she said. "I've always said, medicate a sick culture through these songs that I've created, or am creating. But the truth of it is is that touring, as much of it's an experience for the audience, it's a business for everybody else."

