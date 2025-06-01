How Miley Cyrus feels about Billy Ray Cyrus dating Elizabeth Hurley

Originally appeared on E! Online

Miley Cyrus has broken her silence about her dad's new relationship.

After confirming she is no longer estranged from Billy Ray Cyrus following more than a year of family feud rumors, the "Flowers" singer shared her thoughts on his blossoming romance with Elizabeth Hurley, as well as her mom Tish Cyrus' almost two-year marriage to Prison Break's Dominic Purcell.

"Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too — I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing," Miley Cyrus told The New York Times in an interview published May 31. "I'm being an adult about it."

The 32-year-old continued, "At first it’s hard, because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, 'Yes, that's your dad, but that’s just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.' My child self has caught up."

Her interview was published about a week after Billy Ray Cyrus and Hurley made their red carpet debut as a couple. The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer, 63, and Austin Powers actress, 59, were joined by her son Damian Hurley, 23, at the Orizzonti | Rosso exhibition opening dinner at Palazzo Barberini in Rome, Italy May 24.

The couple went public with their relationship in April on Easter Sunday, three years after they filmed the movie Christmas in Paradise together and eight months after Billy Ray Cyrus finalized his divorce from Firerose.

He and Hurley made their surprise announcement with a joint Instagram post showing the Hannah Montana alum kissing the actress as the two lean against a wooden fence at what appears to be his Tennessee farm.

Weeks later, Billy Ray Cyrus shared a rare photo with Miley Cyrus—plus her boyfriend Maxx Morando and brother Braison Cyrus—that appeared to have been taken there as well, confirming the two had reunited following their rift.

"My dad and I have had our challenges over the year," Miley Cyrus wrote on her Instagram Stories May 10., one day later "Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family."

On Mother's Day, Billy Ray noted he and Miley were "so close to a full healing."

“We have all been through a lot," he wrote on Instagram May 11. "On this Mother's Day I would like to testify to a couple facts. 1) I still very much believe in the power of prayer and respectfully ask if you do also ... and have an extra prayer for the CYRUS Family... I humbly would accept."

