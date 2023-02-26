Michelle Yeoh Drops F-Bombs During Emotional 2023 SAG Awards Speech

Michelle Yeoh's acceptance speech was everything, everywhere all at once—but in the best way.

The legendary actress made history at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday night after taking home the honor of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All At Once," the first Asian woman to win a leading film acting award.

If anything, Yeoh's speech deserved its own award, as she not only dropped major f--- and s-- bombs, but championed more diversity and inclusion in entertainment.

"I think if I speak, my heart will explode," she began. "SAG-AFTRA, to get this from you, who understands what it is to get here. Every one of you knows the journey, the roller coaster ride, the ups and downs. But most importantly, we never give up."

And this is where the "Crazy Rich Asians" star didn't hold back the emotions, after explaining that she's been up against titans in the industry.

"S---. F---," she continued, with a roaring applause from the audience. "Wow, thank you. Thank you. This is not just for me, this is for every little girl that looks like me."

Yeoh referenced Sally Field'sLifetime Achievement Award speech, adding, "You said all the right things because we're here because we love what we do."

Before concluding, the 60-year-old star shared an important message about representation.

"Thank you for giving me a seat at the table," Michelle said. "So many of us need this. We want to be seen, we want to be heard. And tonight, you have shown us that it is possible and I'm grateful."

