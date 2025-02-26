In Memoriam

Who is Michelle Trachtenberg? ‘Gossip Girl' star found dead at NYC apartment

She started acting in commercials when she was just 3 years old and went on to have recurring roles in TV shows including "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl"

By NBC New York Staff

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, whose career broke out in childhood with "Harriet the Spy" and went on to include "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl" has been found dead in her Manhattan apartment, police confirmed Wednesday. She was 39 years old.

Police say the death doesn't appear to be suspicious, though they did not list a possible cause. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Trachtenberg had sparked concern among fans in recent months with photos she posted to Instagram. Some said she looked gaunt and sick. Trachtenberg denied any reason for concern, saying, "I am happy and healthy."

Who is Michelle Trachtenberg?

Trachtenberg, 39, was born in New York City and raised in Brooklyn. She learned Russian from her mother growing up. She started her acting career at the age of 3, kicking it off in commercials before transitioning to television. Her last big job was hosting the 13-episode true-crime docuseries Meet, Marry, Murder for Tubi TV in 2021.

What is she best known for?

She has 62 acting credits to her name on IMDB between film and television.

Top credits include:

  • Gossip Girl
  • Human Kind Of
  • EuroTrip
  • Mercy
  • Weeds
  • Mysterious Skin
  • Buffy the Vampire Slayer
  • Inspector Gadget
  • Harriet the Spy
  • The Adventures of Pete & Pete
  • Meego

How did Michelle Trachtenberg die?

