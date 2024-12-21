Michael Jackson's son Prince shares pressure of ‘big shoes to fill'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Prince Jackson is starting with the man in the mirror.

Michael Jackson's eldest son shared some of the ways he hopes to uphold his dad's legacy 15 years after the Grammy winner's tragic drug-related death.

"I come from a very rich family history, and those are some big shoes to fill," Jackson told the Associated Press Dec. 19. "I don't know if I ever could, but I wear it like a badge of honor."

The 27-year-old explained how he, along with sister Paris Jackson, 26, and brother Bigi "Blanket" Jackson, 22, all try to honor their dad in their own unique ways.

"My siblings and I, we each kind of got a piece of him in different ways," he continued. "For me, it's that philanthropic kind of giving back, and that's where I'm really passionate about. I just hope the work that we do makes him proud."

That's why Jackson wanted to make a difference this holiday season, which inspired him to host a Christmas event Dec. 19 with his charity Heal LA. For the outing, he went shopping for Mattel toys, loading up his cart with Barbies and Disney Princess figurines for underprivileged children.

"It warms my heart when we see the kids smile at the end of the day," he added. "So, it's really fun."

Prince co-founded the organization in 2016 while a student at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

The website notes that the group was "inspired by the philanthropic efforts of the late Michael Jackson" to "address the needs of underserved communities."

"With a mission to end homelessness, child abuse, and hunger in Los Angeles," it reads, "Heal LA embarked on a number of initiatives to serve those in need."

Over the course of five college semesters, Heal LA raised over $150,000.

