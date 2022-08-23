Michael Bourne, Legendary WBGO Jazz DJ, Dies at 75

Michael Bourne, the legendary radio DJ who spent 37 years hosting "Singers Unlimited" at Newark's public jazz station WBGO, has died at age 75, the station said.

Bourne, who retired earlier this year as a full-time host, died on Sunday, his daughter told the station.

A scholar with a Ph.D. in theatre, Bourne came to New York in the mid-1980s and firmly established himself both at the radio station and in the industry. He also hosted shows for Sirius Satellite Radio, edited for magazines, wrote album notes, produced CD collections - and had a side gig as a noted travel journalist as well.

"Jazz took me around the world. I can’t complain. That should be on my tombstone: 'He could not complain," WBGO quoted Bourne as telling the jazz magazine DownBeat in 2017.

For a full remembrance of Bourne from WBGO, click here.