Michael Bolton shares brain tumor diagnosis

Originally appeared on E! Online

Michael Bolton opened up about a concerning health issue.

The singer, 70, shared that, prior to the holidays, doctors discovered he had a brain tumor that required an immediate operation.

"Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success," he wrote on Instagram on Jan. 5. "I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."

Bolton shared that he'll be taking a temporary break from touring while he continues "devoting my time and energy to my recovery."

"It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show," he continued. "But have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon."

Thanking his fans, he added, "I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years."

He concluded his heartfelt note by saying he's keeping fans' "positive messages in my heart" and promised to give updates on his health in the future.

Bolton first made musical waves in the late ‘80s as a pop and soft rock singer. Best known for his hits "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" and "When a Man Loves a Woman," he gained success with younger audiences when he joined The Lonely Island for the viral hit "Jack Sparrow."

In addition to his musical career, Bolton is also a dad to adult daughters Isa, Holly and Taryn, who he shares with Maureen McGuire, his wife from 1975 to 1990. He was later linked to actress Nicollette Sheridan. The couple became engaged in 2006, before calling it quits in 2008.

His latest album, "Christmas Time," was released in 2023.