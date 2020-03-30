“Miami Taught Me How to Fight”: Pitbull Teases New ‘World Anthem’ With Message of Unity

Standing atop the roof of his charter school SLAM! in Little Havana, Pitbull had a message of resilience and unity for the world as well as a sneak peak of his upcoming song in a video shared to his followers on social media.

"The reason I wanted to do this here on the roof and show that city right behind me, Miami, is because Miami has taught me how to fight," the reggaeton and hip-hop artist said. "And I want to give that to everybody in the world right now."

Let’s show the world, how powerful it is when we come together to fight for one cause - that’s called life (I Believe We Will Win). pic.twitter.com/tyDTYDrYSr — Pitbull (@pitbull) March 28, 2020

Pitbull's characterized his new track, titled "I Believe That We Will Win," as a "world anthem," designed to harness the power of music to bring people together during trying times. It remains unknown when the track will be officially released.

"If there's any time to check in for the world, it's right now," the artist said in the video. "Now is when we take fear, and -- it's not Forget Everything And Run. It's Face Everything And Rise."

The lyrics of Pitbull's song will be illuminated on the Paramount Miami World Center in downtown Miami as part of an event from iHeartMedia that aims to thank healthcare workers and first responders and send them a message of support.

The event launches at 10 p.m. on March 30th, and will feature a nightly musical lighting every evening until April 5th.

Enrique Santos, host of the iHeartRadio syndicated morning show "Tu Mañana con Enrique Santos," will kick off each light show with stories from first responders battling the epidemic. Pitbull is expected to join the live broadcast and share some inspirational words for the debut.

MONDAY 10PM join Enrique Santos & @pitbull LIVE on @Y100MIAMI & @TU949fm as we light up The Miami WorldCenter Building Downtown in tribute to the medical professionals, first responders and others working to help those affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic — Enrique Santos (@enriquesantos) March 30, 2020

The event will also air live on South Florida radio stations Y100 and TÚ 94.9.