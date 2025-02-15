Meryl Streep gives finger while sitting with Martin Short at ‘SNL' show

Originally appeared on E! Online

Meryl Streep just went viral for a NSFW reason. That's all.

During Peacock's livestream of the "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" at New York City's Radio City Music Hall Feb. 14, the Oscar winner was shown sitting beside Martin Short and giving the camera the middle finger.

Streep, who has stirred romance rumors with her "Only Murders in the Building" costar for more than a year, made the gesture as part of a gag. Ana Gasteyer and fellow "SNL" alum Will Ferrell had just reprised their roles of fictional Altadena Middle School music teachers Marty and Bobbi Mohan-Culp, with the actor offering a life update about their '90s characters.

"We have pretty significant floaters right now," he said, "but it doesn’t stop us from seeing so many middle fingers peppered in both the upper mezzanine and orchestra section. It’s just unbelievably rude."

Gasteyer added, "We're talking about you, Meryl. We see you," after which the 75-year-old flipped the bird, prompting Short, 74, and scores of fellow audience members to burst into laughter.

During the sketch, the "SNL" alumni, both 57, performed a satirical medley of several songs, including Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," Britney Spears' "Work B---h," Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!" and Doechii's "Denial Is River."

Gasteyer, Ferrell, Streep and Short are among a long list of celebs who took part in the event, one of several celebrating "SNL"'s 50th anniversary.

Other performers included Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, Eddie Vedder, DEVO and the Backstreet Boys, as well as Jelly Roll, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, who were joined by Post Malone for a performance of their former band Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

In addition, Lady Gaga, who and "SNL" alum Andy Samberg performed medley of popular digital "SNL" shorts, including "D--k in a Box."

In addition to Streep and Short, celebs spotted in the audience included SNL alumni such as Chevy Chase, Pete Davidson, Alec Baldwin, Kevin Nealon, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, plus Chris Pine, Alix Earle, Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Brendan Fraser, Jason Momoa, Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Hamm, Kevin Costner, Paul Rudd, Pedro Pascal and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Streep and Short's joint appearance comes more than a year after they first sparked romance rumors.

The actor debunked the dating speculation in January 2024. "We're not a couple," he said on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast at the time. "We are just very close friends."

Then in August, Short addressed the rumors again. "It's been a friendship that always grows," he told "Extra," "if you work with someone and love that person."

Last October, after the two were spotted grabbing dinner at a Los Angeles restaurant, their "Only Murders in the Building" costar Steve Martin cryptically shared a screenshot of a photo of all three of them together, with a giant red circle with a cross through it placed over his face.

