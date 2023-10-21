Originally appeared on E! Online

It's complicated for Meryl Streep and Don Gummer.

The longtime couple broke up and have been separated for years, her spokesperson told Page Six Oct. 20.

"Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years," the rep shared, "and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart."

The Oscar winner and sculptor tied the knot in 1978 and went on to welcome four kids: Henry, 43, Mamie, 40, Grace, 37, and Louisa, 32.

The spouses' last public appearance together was at the 2018 Academy Awards.

Their love story traces back decades, with Gummer even attending Streep's first Oscars show with her in 1979 as newlyweds. While she didn't get to thank him in 1983 when she won the statue for Sophie's Choice, the Mamma Mia! star made it up to him when she took home her third trophy in 2012.

"First, I'm going to thank Don," she said, "because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech they play him out with the music, and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you've given me."

The pair—who both attended Yale University—also saw their daughters enter the world of Hollywood. Grace has appeared in The Newsroom, American Horror Story and Frances Ha; Mamie in The Good Fight, The Good Wife and The Lifeguard; and Louisa in The Gilded Age.

As for their son, he pursued music under the stage name Henry Wolfe.

"The fact that my mom is who she is can be overshadowing," Henry previously told The Daily News, per People. "Sometimes I worry that my story isn't good enough. Sure, my mom is part of the story and I don't get pissed when people ask me about her, but I wish I had something that could eclipse that as far as compelling storylines."

He added, "There are a certain amount of assumptions that go along with that, which tend to not be fair, like the recognition somehow helps me. But it also hurts because people start to think that I don't work hard and they don't take me seriously."

Streep, 74, holds the record for most Oscar nominations of any actor with 21, including for her roles in The Post, Into the Woods, The Iron Lady, The Devil Wears Prada, Out of Africa and Kramer vs. Kramer.