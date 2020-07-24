Mel Gibson, 64, Spent Week in Hospital After Getting Coronavirus

Actor Mel Gibson was one of several celebrities to fall ill with coronavirus earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the 64-year-old told TODAY that Gibson tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital.

"He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies," the spokesperson said.

Several other celebrities contracted the virus this spring. Prince Charles, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Andy Cohen all recovered from their bouts with the illness. Several musicians, like singer-songwriter John Prine, "Saturday Night Live" music supervisor Hal Willner, "Fountains of Wayne" star Adam Schlesinger, and Broadway star Nick Cordero all died from complications related to COVID-19.

