Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation speaks out on delinquency debacle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's charity is setting the record straight after being declared "delinquent" by state officials.

An Archewell Foundation spokesperson told E! News that the organization has been compliant with California's Registry of Charities and Fundraisers despite recently receiving a notice for what Attorney General Rob Bonta described as "failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees."

"We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing," the rep said in a May 14 statement. "Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS's processes and procedures. Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the Foundation without error or wrongdoing."

In a documents previously obtained by E! News, Archewell Foundation — which was founded by Meghan and Harry in 2020 after the couple stepped back from their duties as senior royals — was ordered to stop raising and spending money due to its "delinquent" status with the registry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soon saying goodbye to Nigeria. On May 12, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final day in Nigeria, the couple attended a reception for Nigeria: Unconquered at the Lagos Polo Club.

"An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing," a notice dated May 3 and addressed to Archewell Foundation read, "and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds."

The letter continued, "The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry."

However, a source close to Archewell Foundation told E! News May 13 that the charity had filed on time. In the face of the mix-up, the insider said the foundation mailed a new check for renewal fees to the registry.

News of the delinquency notice came one day after Meghan and Harry — who share son Archie Harrison, 5, and daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 2 — wrapped up their first visit to Nigeria. The three-day trip was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first international tour since their 2020 relocation to California from the U.K.

"We are honored to have our first visit to Nigeria be here with all of you," Meghan told the crowd while visiting a local school on May 10, per People. "We believe in you, we believe in your teachers and we believe in your ability to continue to tell your stories and to just be honest with each other."