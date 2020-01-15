Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Visit at Women’s Center in Vancouver

Rain or shine, Meghan Markle's philanthropic efforts continue on.

The Duchess of Sussex ditched the royal family's ongoing drama to spend time with several women focused on effecting positive change in the Vancouver community. After paparazzi spotted the Duchess of Sussex boarding a seaplane on Tuesday, Meghan paid a surprise visit to the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre.

Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community. 💜 Posted by Downtown Eastside Women's Centre on Tuesday, January 14, 2020

According to the organization, which provides counseling, meals and other services to women and children in need, Meghan stopped by to enjoy tea and discuss issues currently impacting the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre's patrons. She dressed casually for the impromptu engagement in a cream cableknit sweater, dark pants and brown knee-high boots.

Since returning to Canada just days after she and Prince Harry announced their intentions to step down as senior members of the royal family, Meghan has maintained a low-profile while tending to their son Archie Harrison.

"She mostly stays home but ventures out around mid-day just to get out," a source recently told E! News. Meghan was spotted driving around town by herself in a Range Rover, though our insider noted the presence of a security team following close behind.

Prince Harry is expected to reunite with Meghan and Archie after attending a previously scheduled event in London on Thursday. The Duke is set to host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace.

Just yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II gave Harry and Meghan her blessing to split their time between the U.K. and Canada. After holding an emergency meeting with Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles, Her Majesty released the following statement:

"Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family," the Queen shared. "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

The Queen said final decisions regarding Prince Harry and Meghan's desire to become financially independent would be made in the coming days.

