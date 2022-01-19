Megan Fox's Engagement Ring From Machine Gun Kelly Has Thorns on It and Hurts to Take Off

Megan Fox’s engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly not only has two stones but also thorns so that it hurts to take off.

The two announced their engagement last week but now MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, is explaining more about the unusual design of her ring.

In a previous Instagram post, Baker shared a video of the engagement ring. He explained in the caption that he designed it with Stephen Webster to feature an emerald, Fox’s birthstone, and a diamond, his birthstone. The stones are “set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

In an interview with Vogue published on Monday, he elaborated more on the unusual ring’s bands.

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet,” Baker explained. “So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts… Love is pain!”

In the same interview, he added that they had decided to share the news of their engagement to “control the narrative.”

.“As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, ‘Whoa!’” he told the magazine. “But yeah, I didn’t expect it. I just recorded it on my cell phone. And it wasn’t like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup.”

Fox posted a video of the proposal on Jan. 12.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she wrote, in part. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.… and then we drank each other’s blood.”

At the time of their engagement, the two were sporting coordinated chrome nails. Their nail artist Brittney Boyce shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram post of the duo’s matching nails and Fox’s new bling.

The Hollywood couple met on the set of their crime thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in March 2020.

“The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew, because I’m into (astrology), I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox, said on the “Give Them Lala…With Randall” podcast in July 2020.

“…We’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. I said that to him almost immediately. Because I felt it right away.”

Fox and her ex-husband Brian Austin Green — of “Beverly Hills, 90210” fame — called it quits in May 2020 after 10 years and three children together. They officially filed for divorce in November 2020.

Fox and Green share three sons: Journey, 5, Bodhi, 7, and Noah, 9.

