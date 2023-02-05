Celebrity News

Megan Fox Glams Up for Pre-Grammys Party Despite ‘Broken Wrist and a Concussion'

A bright pink arm brace was her unusual accessory for the night.

Despite suffering two injuries, Megan Fox showed up to a pre-Grammys 2023 party, radiating Hollywood glamour.

The "Transformers" actress accompanied fiancé Machine Gun Kelly to Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammys gala, a Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman, in Los Angeles Feb. 4, a day before the award show, wearing a red satin strapless corset-style Alexis Mabille gown with a ruched drop waist, paired with an unexpected accessory — a hot pink arm brace.

"Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party," Fox captioned an Instagram photo of herself with MGK, which shows her sans brace.

The "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" actress did not elaborate on her injuries and her rep had no immediate response when reached for comment by E! News.

Fox sported her signature flowing dark brown hair, which was cut below her shoulders. The actress, who occasionally switches up her hairstyles, had recently showcased a blond lob.

MGK wore a custom Swarovski and pearl embroidered turtleneck under a double-breasted black wool suit accented with satin shawl lapel to the pre-Grammys party. He is nominated for his first Grammy — for Best Rock Album for "Mainstream Sellout."

"Going into tomorrow, I just wanna express gratitude," the rocker said on his Instagram story, "and no matter what the outcome is, whether we win the Grammy, I am so happy to have been on this journey exactly how it's turned out."

He also captioned his selfie video, "Just wanna say no matter what happens tomorrow, I am grateful to even have a tomorrow. See you at the Grammys.."

Other celebrity guests included Tom Hanks and wife Rita WilsonJennifer HudsonDemi LovatoMiranda Lambert, and more.

Pre-GRAMMY Gala, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

