Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Finalize Their Divorce

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are officially, legally single.

The former couple filed their divorce judgement on Friday, Oct. 15, and their divorce has been finalized after nearly a year, a source tells E! News.

Fox filed to separate from the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor in November 2020, after they tied the knot in 2010. At the time, she cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

In May 2020, Green shared that he and Fox had begun going their own ways at the end of 2019.

"Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me and I've always been honest with her," he said on the With Brian Austin Green podcast.

He added, "And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided let's make sure we don't lose that. That no matter what we're always friends with each other and we're a united front with the kids."

Green went public with "Dancing With the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess more than 10 months ago, revealing in January, "She's super responsible and she's super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around, so I feel blessed right now." (More recently, they took their love to the dance floor and competed side-by-side on the show.)

Fox has been dating Machine Gun Kelly for several months following their meet cute on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

As early as February, a source close to the Transformers actress told E! News she was excited to finalize her divorce to be with MGK. The insider shared, "Megan would like to wrap it up and get it finished as quickly as possible, but Brian is not exactly working with her on that."

As for Machine Gun Kelly, "They plan to be together forever," the same source spilled. "She wants the divorce to be done with so she can move on and move ahead."

Fox was instantly open about the musician feeling like her "soulmate," and things have only heated up in the months since. MGK, in turn, commented on a recent photo of the stars, saying, "A life without you is worse than death, put a bullet in my head if we have nothing left and if that ever comes, meet me in heaven and lets make love like demons."

E! News has reached out to reps for Brian and Megan for comment.