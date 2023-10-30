Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz speaks out on his death

Originally appeared on E! Online

Molly Hurwitz's love for Matthew Perry is eternal.

The "Friends" star's ex-fiancée broke her silence after Matthew died at age 54 on Oct. 28.

"He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was," Hurwitz wrote on Instagram Oct. 30. "And he really was very talented."

The producer, who dated Perry from 2018 to 2021, recalled watching the sitcom together to prepare for HBO Max's reunion special in 2021.

"As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. 'F---, I was so good!! See what I did there???'" she remembered. "We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical."

However, 32-year-old also reflected on Perry's struggle with addiction, which he candidly spoke about in his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing."

"I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too," Hurwitz continued. "While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I'd never known."

The Most Shocking Revelations From Matthew Perry's Memoir

She added, "No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship."

The literary manager then gave a nod to a support group for those whose loved ones experience substance abuse.

"I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Al-Anon," Hurwitz explained, "an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease."

She concluded her touching tribute with a message to her past love: "Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace. Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication)."

Perry popped the question in 2020, but they called off their engagement in June 2021. The "Go On" star told People at the time, "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best."

On Oct. 28, Perry's rep and a law enforcement source confirmed his death to NBC News. He died in an apparent drowning at his home in Los Angeles, with the law enforcement source saying the incident was treated as a water rescue and there were no signs of foul play.

Perry's official cause of death has been "deferred" pending the result of a toxicology test, according to NBC News, citing a report obtained from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

