Mattel unveils limited-edition Barbie inspired by María Félix to celebrate Mexican Cinema

Mexico's National Day of Cinema was August 15th

By Maria Chamberlain

(Left) María Felix; (Right) María Félix La Doña Barbie doll.
Getty Images; Mattel

María Félix, an iconic film star from the Golden Era of Mexican Cinema is being honored with a limited edition Barbie doll.

On Mexico's National Day of Cinema, Mattel announced that the new María Félix Barbie would be launched under the ‘Barbie Signature – Tribute Collection’ label.

Taking inspiration from the actress better known as "La Doña,"  a nickname derived from her most recognizable role as Doña Barbara in the film of the same name, the doll features Félix's strikingly raised right eyebrow.

For a higher-than-average price of $40, the doll includes several accessories including a doll stand, satin gloves, ornate jewelry and a sheer scarf.

Designer Carlyle Nuera, lead designer for Barbie Signature at Mattel, dressed the doll in a shimmery gold and black gown accentuated by a long tulle train.

María Félix La Doña
Mattel

"An incomparable beauty with ambition, intelligence, drive, and a social conscience, María Félix was a Méxican movie star whose performances in international films captivated audiences across the world. She used her fame and influence to advocate for positive change across Méxican and Latin societies. Barbie honors this cultural icon with a doll that glimmers in an elegant gold and black gown and shines with ornate oversized jewelry," a statement on Mattel's website read.

Many fans rushed to Mattel’s website to buy the Barbie; however, the doll is already sold out.

