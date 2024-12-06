Mariah Carey responds to claim her Spotify Wrapped video was AI 

Originally appeared on E! Online

Mariah Carey is unwrapping some surprising rumors left under her Christmas tree.

After fans received a special message from their top artists for Spotify Wrapped, the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer addressed concerns that her video was actually made with artificial intelligence.

"Bad lighting and a red lip have you all thinking this is AI??" Carey questioned on X, formerly known as Twitter, Dec. 5. "There's a reason I'm not a fan of either of those things!"

But the 55-year-old isn't focused on the speculations, adding, "About to celebrate #Christmastime" with her fans in Boston.

In her 20-second video, Carey, donning a Mrs. Claus-inspired outfit, began by thanking her listeners for their support. "This year, we're celebrating the 30th anniversary of my album Merry Christmas," she continued. "I hope you enjoy listening to it and I can't wait to share new music with you soon."

With a kiss to the camera, she concluded, "Happy holidays!"

However, social media users were quick to claim the video wasn't real. One surmised on TikTok, “It's SO ai omg??” But others pointed out that it seemed she was just reading off of a script. As one user speculated, "real, but she's just reading off the teleprompter super hard."

Unsurprisingly, AI has become a theory with online content, especially due to its accessibility and constant advancements. In fact, Ariana Grande reflected on the expansion of the tool after seeing AI-generated "Wicked" movie posters, including one slammed by her costar Cynthia Erivo for mimicking the original but hiding Elphaba's face.

“I think it’s very complicated because I find AI so conflicting and troublesome sometimes, but I think it’s just kind of such a massive adjustment period,” she told Variety in October. “This is something that is so much bigger than us, and the fans are gonna have fun and make their edits.”

It’s even become a topic of conversation in celebrity homes. Katy Perry revealed that her mom Mary Perry thought she had walked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala in May after AI-generated photos were posted online.

"Didn't know you went to the Met," Mary texted her daughter, per a screenshot shared on the Grammy winner's Instagram. "What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose parade, you are your own float."

Unfortunately, Katy — who didn't even attend the event this year — had to break the news to her mom, replying, "The AI got you, too. BEWARE!"

Spotify announced its ranking of the most streamed songs, albums and podcasts of 2024 on Wednesday.