Mariah Carey officially welcomes the holiday season: ‘It's time'

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but Mariah Carey is giving us all permission to get into the holiday spirit.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas released a video overnight announcing it's that festive time of year again. The elaborate clip begins with a clock counting down the seconds until midnight on Halloween. A vault then opens and reveals Carey encased in a block of ice, being defrosted by a group holding hair dryers clad in Halloween costumes.

The chanteuse then begins to sing, hitting one of her infamous high notes that shatters the ice. It ends with Carey singing her holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You," while dancing with her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

"It's.....TIME," Carey captioned the post.

"All I Want for Christmas" has become the unofficial holiday anthem. Released in 1994, the song traditionally only topped the Billboard Holiday 100 chart during the month of December, but finally hit the top of the Hot 100 for the first time in 2019. It has repeated that success every year since, according to Billboard.

Carey made a similar announcement last year on Nov. 1. In that video, the superstar kicked off the holidays with a clip showing her morphing from a witch into a Santa riding a reindeer.

And while Carey may not care about the presents, she surely cares about getting into the spirit of the holidays.

Last month, the "Fantasy" singer announced she was hitting the road for her Merry Christmas One and All! tour. The 13-date run will kick off on Nov. 15 in Highland, California, with stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, New York and more.