Margot Robbie reveals her office has one fantastic nod to ‘Barbie'

This Barbie likes to repurpose movie props.

Indeed, while designing her production company LuckyChap’s brand new Los Angeles office space, Margot Robbie took a few office chairs from the set of the blockbuster to use as the assistants’ desk chairs.

“The chairs are actually in the 'Barbie' movie when you’re in the Mattel CEO office and all the Mattel guys are sitting around on the pink chairs,” the three-time Oscar nominee said in Architectural Digest’s May 27 episode of its Open Door series. “We just had them reupholstered, because at the end of the movie — I mean, they were quite expensive, actually — I was like, ‘Wait, what’s going to happen to these chairs?’”

So, Robbie's designer Scarlett Hessian took the $3,195 Saarinen armchairs — sat in by Will Ferrell and his fellow “Mattel execs” in the film — and reupholstered them from their formerly blush pink fabric into their new natural-toned orange-and-white checkered fabric.

As far as the rest of the inspiration for the LuckyChap offices, which Robbie shares with her husband Tom Ackerley and their business partner Josey McNamara? The designer noted the trio did not want to be flashy.

“These guys didn’t want any of their awards on display,” Hessian told Architectural Digest in a separate May 27 interview. “So I’ve hidden them among the bookshelves. You might casually come across a BAFTA.”

In fact, McNamara told the publication he recently stumbled across a Golden Globe in the printer room, which Robbie acknowledged is intentional.

“We were too embarrassed to put any awards anywhere else around the office,” she continued in Open Door. “We hide them amongst the books and it’s a humble brag that way.”

Plus, Robbie has been vocal about appreciating a low-key life with her “normie” husband Ackerly, with whom she shares a 6-month-old son.

"I am so lucky," Robbie told E! News last January. "He likes being behind the camera. He's not fazed by any of this stuff.”