Margot Robbie is pregnant, expecting first baby with Tom Ackerley

This "Barbie" is entering her Midge era.

While it's the discontinued BFF of Margot Robbie's "Barbie" character that is best known for rocking her pregnancy style, the Oscar nominee is putting her own twist on maternity fashion as she is expecting her first baby with husband Tom Ackerley.

On July 7, the actress was photographed wearing a crop top and showcasing what appeared to be a baby bump while vacationing with her husband in Lake Como, Italy. Multiple sources later confirmed to People that Robbie is pregnant.

E! News has reached out to the couple's reps and has not heard back.

The couple's new chapter comes more than seven years after they tied the knot in a private ceremony in her native Australia. And for Robbie, growing her and Ackerley's family has always been a goal.

"If I'm looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there," Robbie told Porter in a 2018 interview. "But definitely not at the moment. That's 100 percent certain."

The duo's love story dates more than a decade when Robbie, 34, first met Ackerley, 34, on the set of the 2014's "Suite Française" (she starred alongside Michelle Williams while he worked behind the scenes as the movie's third assistant director). And while, for her, the spark was instant, she was convinced the crush was one-sided.

"I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back,'" Robbie admitted to Vogue in 2016. "'Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him.' And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"

And for the pair — who wed in 2016 — they are not just partners in life and soon-to-be parenthood. Alongside friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, Robbie and Ackerley run LuckyChap Entertainment, which is behind several acclaimed films including her movies "I, Tonya" and "Barbie."

But amid a busy life in Hollywood, she prefers to keep her relationship out of the spotlight. In fact, when it comes to describing her husband, "normie" is her top pick due to his attitude towards celebrity life. "I am so lucky," Robbie told E! News at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. "He likes being behind the camera. He's not fazed by any of this stuff."

"He's just the best, it's so fun," she continued. "I love the word 'normie,' yes, like all my friends, everyone's like, 'That's cool what you do but it's more fun just to hang out and talk about other stuff.' And you're like, 'I know.'"