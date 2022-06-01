Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are engaged.

TODAY confirmed the news after Qualley, 27, appeared to show off her engagement ring in several Instagram photos with the 38-year-old musician-producer that she posted on Tuesday.

"Oh I love him!" the "Maid" star gushed in her caption.

The Emmy nominee's famous pals congratulated her in the comments of her post.

Zooey Deschanel celebrated the couple's happy news by posting three red heart emoji.

"Love love love love love this news," wrote comedian Mike Birbiglia, who added a row of red hearts.

"IMMENSE LOVE & ENORMOUS CONGRATS!!!!" wrote indie musician Cat Power, who added hearts to her sentiment, too.

Qualley, the daughter of actor and model Andie MacDowell, was first linked to Antonoff last August after the pair were spotted kissing in New York City, People reported at the time.

They stepped out together this past March at the Critics Choice Awards, where "Maid" was nominated for best limited series and she was nominated for her performance. Qualley shared pics of the couple dressed to the nines for the event on Instagram, captioning them, "Date night."

The following month, the couple appeared together again at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, where Antonoff won an award for producer of the year, non-classical, for his work with Taylor Swift, St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey and others.

It will be the first marriage for both Qualley and Antonoff.

Qualley previously dated former "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson and actor Shia LaBeouf, while Antonoff has been in relationships with “Girls” creator and star Lena Dunham and model-artist Carlotta Kohl.

