Podcasts

Marc Maron ending ‘WTF' podcast this fall after groundbreaking 16-year run

Maron launched the show in 2009 when the concept of a podcast was completely unknown.

By Logan Reardon

American stand-up comedian and podcaster Marc Maron performs
Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

One of the world's most influential podcasts is coming to an end.

After 16 years, the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast will record its final episodes this fall.

Maron, a comedian and actor, launched the show in September of 2009 when the concept of a podcast was completely unknown within the industry. "WTF" — and podcasting in general — has exploded in popularity ever since.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Sixteen years we've been doing this, and we've decided that we had a great run," Maron said on the episode released Monday starring fellow comedian John Mulaney. "Now, basically, it's time, folks. It's time. 'WTF' is coming to an end. It’s our decision. We’ll have our final episode sometime in the fall."

Most episodes have been recorded in Maron's Los Angeles home garage — which he has nicknamed "the cat ranch." That includes his famous sit-down with then-President Barack Obama on June 22, 2015.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to Deadline, the series has had 1.1 billion downloads, listens and impressions since its launch with 1,645 free episodes and more than 300 bonus episodes for premium subscribers.

Other guests who have joined the podcast include Robin Williams (2010), Lorne Michaels (2015), Paul McCartney (2018), Mandy Moore (2019) and Peter Dinklage (2022) — to name a few.

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 6 mins ago

Jonathan Joss, ‘King of the Hill' voice actor, killed in San Antonio shooting

China 54 mins ago

K-pop has been banned in China for almost a decade. Until now, maybe.

There's no confirmed date set for the series finale, aside from Maron saying it would be "sometime in the fall."

This article tagged under:

Podcasts
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us