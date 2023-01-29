Celebrity News

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira in Star-Studded Wedding in Miami

Marc Anthony has married for the fourth time. The singer wed Miss Universe 2021 finalist Nadia Ferreira in front of family and friends, including many celebs

By Corinne Heller

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony
John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Marc Anthony is once again a married man.

On Jan. 28, the pop star wed Nadia Ferreira, the first runner-up in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, in a star-studded wedding ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, Hola! reported. The two tied the knot in front of family and friends in what marks the singer's fourth marriage.

The bride, a former Miss Universe Paraguay, wore a white Galia Lahav bridal gown with lace and floral accents, as seen in photos posted by the Daily Mail. The groom dressed in Christian Dior, per Hola!.

Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 23, were joined at the wedding by his friends Carlos Slim and David Beckham, who both served as best man, Hola! reported. Other guests included the retired soccer star's wife Victoria BeckhamSalma HayekLin Manuel Miranda and singers Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solís and Romeo Santos, Hola! reported.

E! News has reached out to Anthony's rep for comment and has not heard back.

Nadia Ferreira wears a sparkling white wedding dress and carries white orchids as she descends the stairs at the Perez Art Museum to marry Marc Anthony on January 28, 2023, in Miami, Florida.
Photo by MEGA/GC Images

According to the magazine, family members in attendance included Ferreira's mother Lucy Ferreira, Anthony's brother Bigram Zayas and the singer's sons Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 19, who he shares with first ex-wife Dayanara Torres, an actress and Miss Universe 1993.

It is unclear if Anthony's daughter Arianna, 29, and son Chase, 27—who he shares with former partner Debbie Rosado, or his twins Max and Emme, 14, whose mom is his second ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, attended the wedding. That day, Emme was photographed in Los Angeles with J.Lo, the actress' husband, Ben Affleck, and his youngest kids Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10.

Marc and Nadia got engaged in May 2022, months after they first sparked romance rumors. In November, he brought her as his date to the Latin Grammy Awards.

