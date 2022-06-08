Julia Garner

Madonna Biopic Has Found Its Material Girl in Julia Garner

"Ozark" star Julia Garner has been cast as Madonna in the singer’s upcoming biopic

By Tamantha Gunn

Madonna (left) and Julia Garner (right)
Getty Images

Julia Garner will vogue her way to the big screen as Madonna.

On June 7, Universal confirmed to E! News that the "Inventing Anna" actress is the choice to play the role of the "Like a Virgin" singer, however, the film remains in active development.

According to Variety, Garner, 28, "emerged the favorite from over a dozen candidates," including "Euphoria's" Alexa Demie, "Mothering Sunday's" Odessa Young and "Mayor of Kingstown's" Emma Laird. Last year, Madonna, 63, teased singer and actress Florence Pugh as being"up there on the list" of contenders for the role.

"It's a pretty crazy experience so far, I'm just in the writing process, and just deciding which stories to tell, how much detail to go into, which characters to develop," Madonna shared last September. "It's really been a long and arduous process, but it's been really therapeutic as well."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Madonna and Universal first announced plans for the biopic in September 2020. The "Material Girl" singer will direct and write the film with the help of Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody.

The untitled film will follow the early days of Madonna's life as an "oft-controversial artist and queen of perpetual reinvention," per Variety.

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world," she said in a statement at the time. "The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

Entertainment News

The Handmaid's Tale 12 hours ago

‘Unburnable' Copy of ‘The Handmaid's Tale' Auctioned for $130,000

Chrisley Knows Best 19 hours ago

Todd and Julie Chrisley Found Guilty on Federal Charges

(E! and Universal are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Julia GarnerMadonnaInventing Annabiopicozark
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us