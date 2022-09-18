Ludacris' Manager Charged With Murder in Shooting That Left Him Injured

Music entrepreneur Chaka Zulu, the longtime manager of rapper Ludacris, was charged with murder in a June shooting in which he was injured, Atlanta police announced Saturday.

Zulu, 52, whose given name is Ahmed Obafemi, turned himself Tuesday at the Fulton County Jail, the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.

He was booked and bonded out the same day after being charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during certain crimes, and simple battery, police said.

Zulu's lawyer, Gabe Banks, said in a statement Saturday that his client had been attacked by four people at his place of business that night and "had every right to defend himself" so he "lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense."

"Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four (4) individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched, and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture," Banks said.

