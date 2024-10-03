‘A hole in my heart': French-American rapper Lucas Coly dead at 27, manager says

Lucas Coly, a French-American rapper and social media influencer known for his song "I Just Wanna" has died, his manager confirmed Thursday. He was 27 years old.

No cause of death was immediately provided. Coly's manager captioned an Instagram post about it #checkonyourfriends, prompting speculation the artist may have taken his own life.

The last story Coly himself posted on Instagram said simply, "I love yall."

Coly rose to fame on Vine more than a decade ago when he started sharing videos rapping in English and French. He built a heavy social media following on multiple platforms and currently has over a million followers on Instagram and half a million on his YouTube page.

He got even more attention when he started dating Instagram star Amber H in 2017. They launched a YouTube channel together the following year.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Coly was born in France and moved to the United States with his family when he was 8.

Fans were distraught over his death. Some expressed hope it was "fake news."

"My heart is aching….I loved you since elementary school!'" one Instagram user wrote.

"Rest in paradise, young king," wrote another.

Coly's song "I Just Wanna" has more than 15 million views on platforms like YouTube and is considered a fan favorite. Other popular songs include "Break Ya Back" and "My Lil Shawty."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.