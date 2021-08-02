Loved Ones Say Final Goodbye to Hip-Hop Legend Biz Markie at Funeral on Long Island

Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic “Just a Friend,” will be laid to rest Monday.

The family and friends of Markie will say one final goodbye to the rapper-DJ at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts and Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to deliver the eulogy. Fellow artists like Fat Joe, LL Cool J, members of the Juice Crew, and Big Daddy Kane are also expected to be in attendance.

The New York rapper died peacefully last month with his wife by his side. He was 57.

“Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter," Markie’s representative, Jenni Izumi, said in a statement.

The music legend best known for 1989's "Just A Friend" had been in ill health for some time.

Markie, who birth name was Marcel Theo Hall, became known within the rap genre realm as the self-proclaimed “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” for his lighthearted lyrics and humorous nature. He made music with the Beastie Boys, opened for Chris Rock’s comedy tour and was a sought-after DJ for countless star-studded events.

His music career began in 1985 as a beat boxer of the Juice Crew, a rap collective he helped Big Daddy Kane join. Three years later, he released his debut album “Goin’ Off,” which featured underground hits “Vapors” and “Pickin’ Boogers.”

Markie broke into mainstream music with his platinum-selling song “Just a Friend,” the lead single on his sophomore album “The Biz Never Sleeps.” The friend-zone anthem cracked Rolling Stone’s top 100 pop songs and made VH1’s list of 100 greatest hip-hop songs of all time.

Markie kept his name relevant as he consistently booked more than 175 shows a year, according to the rapper’s website. He’s appeared on television shows including “In Living Color," “Empire” along with “black-ish” and the 2002 movie “Men in Black II,” in which he played an alien parody of himself in the film starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.

Markie also taught the method of beatboxing in an episode of the children’s show “Yo Gabba Gabba!”