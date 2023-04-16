‘Love Is Blind' First-Ever Live Reunion is Delayed — But the Memes Make Up for It

If you're freaking out because the "Love Is Blind" reunion isn't loading — don't worry, you're not alone.

The Netflix reality show's first-ever live reunion was meant to start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The minutes went by — and nothing. At 8:02 p.m. ET, Netflix tweeted “Love is ... late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!”

As of the publishing of this article at 8:50 p.m. ET, the event has not begun. TODAY has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Love is ... late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes! — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, all five couples from the show’s dramatic fourth season — Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds and Paul Peden and Micah Lussier — were scheduled to be at the event.

As the delay continued, Netflix teased that the event would be "worth the wait" with a photo of Irina in her reunion gown.

Her appearance was one of the more anticipated moments from the event. Speaking to TODAY.com in a previous interview, “Love Is Blind” host Nick Lachey said he planned on asking Irina about her controversial behavior on the show during the reunion.

“Sometimes they don’t realize that everyone is gonna see what you’ve done. You’re on TV! But it’s easy to forget that sometimes. I want to hear how she stands by it,” he said.

But will the reunion happen? In the midst of the chaos, devoted “Love Is Blind” fans turned to Twitter to commiserate, find some answers and, of course, express their feelings with memes.

Here are some of our favorites:

The best memes about the 'Love Is Blind' reunion delay

As the minutes went on, the phrase "get it together!" began trending on Twitter, a firm pep talk directed at the tech company, and the hashtag #LoveIsBlindLIVE rose to the top trending spot on Twitter in the U.S.

🗣️ GET IT TOGETHER, NETFLIX!!!



I’ve already eaten my spaghetti that I wanted to eat while watching this reunion… — Alex Whittler (@AlexWhittler) April 17, 2023

The delayed reunion led to, as one Twitter user characterized it, a "collective internet meltdown."

loving the collective internet meltdown bc @netflix can’t get it together for the live #loveisblind finale. pic.twitter.com/jZPv2JPunk — jackie christie (@ldkaye) April 17, 2023

While in the waiting room of the live event, people compared it to the suspense of joining a Zoom happy hour during COVID-19.

waiting to join the #LoveIsBlindLIVE reunion like it’s a zoom happy hour in April 2020#LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlindS4 pic.twitter.com/hxEypJGy9d — T (@trinawatters) April 16, 2023

As for how Netflix could fix the problem? Commenters offered (funny) suggestions Writer Hunter Harris joked that Netflix show "put rice in it," a common cure for fixing phones that have gotten wet.

have u tried putting it in rice @netflix — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) April 17, 2023

The technical difficulties reminded viewers of Brett Brown's sartorial difficulties in the finale, as he scrambled to get his suit fixed.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York suggested Netflix execs call Lucia, the seamstress that helped fix Brett's suit before his wedding.

Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 17, 2023

Over time, Brett, a fan favorite, became the unofficial mascot of the delayed reunion.

Other pop culture moments, like Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial, were invoked.

Some also compared the internet's shared stress to the day Ticketmaster crashed due to the demand for Taylor Swift concert tickets.

The timeline hasn’t been this united since the last Ticketmaster debacle #LoveisBlind — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 17, 2023

Other media brands chimed in during the delay, such as Blockbuster, who shared a callback to the good old days of VHS.

Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get. — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) April 17, 2023

Hulu appeared to comment on the Netflix delay by sharing a simple meme — Kerry Washington's character in "Little Fires Everywhere" giving a seemingly judgmental "hmm."

Meanwhile Bravo, which recently filmed a "confrontational" reunion for Season 10 of "Vanderpump Rules," tweeted, "We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion."

We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion 😉 — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 17, 2023

The mishap had people wondering how much progress streaming has really made.

"The internet coming together to s--t talk a global streaming giant who singlehandedly put a dent in linear TV, only to fail at doing linear TV themselves in a massively promoted tentpole event? Nature is healing #LoveIsBlindLIVE,"one Twitter user wrote.

Finally, an hour into the delay, people seemed ready to watch it — later.

Just record it and post after chile. — Nina Parker (@theninaparker) April 17, 2023

'Love Is Blind' cast members chime in



The fans aren't the only ones reacting to the delay. Former and current "Love Is Blind" cast members are sharing their reactions to the moment.

Marshall Glaze, a cast member this season, shared a meme of a man staring at a wall of wires. "I'm trying yall," he captions it.

On his Instagram story, Brown joined in on the fun and said the delay was from him “(running) to get (his) pants tailored.”

As for why the reunion is delayed? Vanessa Lachey gave an answer

At 8:15 p.m., Vanessa Lachey posted a video on Instagram from the studio where the cast and audience, comprised of past cast members, were gathered.

"Apparently we broke the internet! Thank you guys so much for tuning in and being patient! We're here and ready," she wrote in the caption.

Vanessa Lachey implied the reunion was delayed because of audience volume. "Apparently we broke the audience to see this reunion," she said in the video.

She said that the reunion would not proceed until the technical difficulties were resolved: "We're not asking any questions to anybody until we are streaming live into your living rooms, onto your phones, onto your tablets. I promise we will save all the tea for you. Don't turn the channel. Don't stream something else. We're coming for you."

After all that, the reunion will be ... filmed

At 9:29 p.m., an hour and a half after the reunion was expected to air, Netflix tweeted that the reunion would be filmed and would be "on Netflix as soon as humanly possible."

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: