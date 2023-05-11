Live Nation $25 Ticket Offer Ends Soon: See All NYC Area Shows on Discount List

Love music? Hate paying too much to watch it live? Well, just in time for summer, Live Nation is ensuring you can see a show for just $25 a ticket (fees included).

Live Nation's Concert Week promotion began at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Here is everything you need to know about getting $25 concert tickets in the New York City area.

How Does Live Nation Concert Week Work?

From May 10 to 16, a full list of events will be available on Live Nation's website. Once a show is selected, look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the $25 ticket(s) to your cart.

If you're looking to find concerts only in your area, Live Nation says you should be able to filter your search by venues or set your location to the closest city.

There are limited tickets for the events, but each varies. Live Nation reported many have a "standard ticket limit of eight."

In a Twitter thread, Live Nation also added a caveat about ticket availability: "Starting may 10th, if you aren't seeing a $25 ticket, it's most likely sold out for that event but full price tickets are still available - though check back because more $25 tickets may be added."

It's worth noting that some prices do not include taxes, so the price at your checkout may be different.

When Is Concert Week?

The sale began at 10 a.m. ET on May 10 and continues through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 16, "while supplies last."

For Verizon and Rakuten members, a special presale was available on May 9.

Which 2023 NYC-Area Concerts Are Included?

In total, the company said the sale will include more than 3,800 shows across the country, but will only be "for select Live Nation events, while inventory lasts."

The "all-in" tickets will feature "a range of ticket/seat types across a variety of venues and shows," Live Nation said.

Here's a breakdown by venue of what shows are included in Concert Week deals:

BARCLAYS CENTER - Brooklyn

LL COOL J & The Roots with Very Special Guests (Tuesday, June 27)

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More (Friday, Aug. 4)

Wizkid (Sunday Nov. 5)

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN - Manhattan

Bryan Adams with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (Friday, June 9)

5 Seconds of Summer (Monday Aug. 21)

Beck & Phoenix (Saturday Sept. 9)

PRUDENTIAL CENTER - Newark, NJ

LL COOL J & The Roots with Very Special Guests (Wednesday, June 28)

Shinedown (Sunday, Sept. 24)

Marco Antonio Solis (Saturday, Sept. 30)

CONEY ISLAND AMPITHEATER - Brooklyn

Banboch Kreyol (Sunday, May 28)

Afrobeats Reggae Festival (Sunday, June 18)

The Ghost Inside & Underoath (Friday, July 28)

Brooklyn Night Fever (Saturday, Aug. 5)

The Mega-Monsters Tour: Gojira and Mastodon (Saturday, Aug. 12)

7th Annual Freestyle Beach House (Saturday, Sept. 2)

BEACON THEATER - Manhattan

Seal (Wednesday, May 24)

Elvis Costello & the Imposters (Thursday, July 13)

BROOKLYN BOWL - Brooklyn

Heartless Bastards (Thursday, May 11)

Big Boi (Tuesday, May 30)

Summer Salt (Thursday, June 8)

Rjd2 (Saturday, June 10)

LP Giobbi (Thursday, June 22)

Toots and the Maytals (Friday, June 23)

W.I.T.C.H. (Saturday, June 24)

Warpaint (Tuesday, Sept. 12)

Donna the Buffalo (Saturday, Sept. 16)

CITY PARKS FOUNDATION SUMMERSTAGE - New York City

Indigo Girls with Full Band (Sunday June 4)

Juneteenth Celebration of Hip Hop (Monday, June 19)

Michael Brun Presents: Bayo (Saturday July 22)

Café Tacvba (Monday, July 24)

Cavetown (Thursday, Aug. 3)

Manchester Orchestra & Jimmy East World (Wednesday, Aug. 23)

Regina Spektor (Thursday, Aug. 24)

FOREST HILLS STADIUM - Forest Hills, Queens

Kevin Hart (Sunday, June 4)

Louis Tomlinson (Saturday, July 29)

Outlaw Music Festival feat. Willie Nelson (Sunday, Sept. 17)

GRAMERCY THEATRE - Manhattan

Greg Puciato (Wednesday, May 17)

Bury Tomorrow (Saturday, May 20)

Rio Romeo (Sunday, May 21)

Hunter Hayes (Monday, May 22)

Adjacent to Adjacent: Phantom Planet with Wheatus (Thursday, May 25)

Brutus (Tuesday, May 30)

Big Wreck (Thursday, June 11)

Rhapsody of Fire (Friday, June 9)

Dixon's Violin & Gamblers (Saturday, June 10)

Peezy (Sunday, June 11)

The Rocket Summer with special guest The Juliana Theory (Wednesday, June 21)

Dr. Jason Leong: Brain Drain (Saturday, July 1)

Red Fang (Thursday, July 20)

We Met at Acme & Friends (Saturday, July 29)

Arrows in Action (Sunday, July 30)

Taproot (Saturday, Nov. 4)

Ariel Posen (Thursday, Nov. 16)

James Smith Live (Friday, Dec. 8)

Mo Gilligan (March 22, 2024)

HARTFORD HEALTHCARE AMPHITHEATER - Bridgeport, CT

The Temptations & the Four Tops (Saturday, May 20)

Logic: The College Park Tour (Saturday, June 3)

Young the Giant With Milky Chance (Wednesday, June 7)

Parker McCollum (Saturday, June 17)

Weezer: Indie Rock Road Trip (Wednesday, June 28)

Dreamsonic 2023 -- Dream Theater, Devin Townsend (Friday, June 30)

Tedeshi Trucks Band (Saturday, July 8)

The Revivalists + The Head And the Heart (Friday, July 14)

Dirty Heads -- Island Glow (Saturday, July 15)

Counting Crows: Banshee Season Tour (Wednesday, July 19)

Santana -- 1001 Rainbows Tour (Monday, July 31)

Lindsey Stirling (Tuesday, Aug. 1)

Summer Block Party Presents Jodeci & SWV (Saturday, Aug. 5)

Goo Goo Dolls -- The Big Night Out Door (Sunday, Aug. 13)

Gov't Mule's Dark Side of the Mule (Tuesday, Aug. 15)

Brit Floyd (Friday, Aug. 18)

The All-American Rejects (Saturday, Aug. 19)

Pixies and Modest Mouse With Cat Power (Thursday, Aug. 24)

Arcangel - Just in Time Tour (Friday, Sept. 15)

Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen (Sunday, Sept. 17)

Outlaw Music Festival - Featuring Willie Nelson (Wednesday, Sept. 20)

IRVING PLAZA - Manhattan

The Lemon Twigs (Saturday, May 13)

Pouya (Sunday, May 14)

WDHA Presents The Warning: Error Tour 2023 (Sunday, May 21)

WSOU Presents Bloodywood (Monday, May 22)

The Decibel Magazine Tour 2023 (Wednesday, May 24)

Man With a Mission Tour 2023 - WOLVERINE (Friday, May 26)

Dadju (Monday, May 29)

Hayley Kiyoko: The Panorama Tour (Wednesday, May 31)

Saint Vitus Presents Dark Angel (Saturday, June 3)

The Colors of Bang Yong Gulk The US Tour 2023 (Sunday, June 4)

Sampa the Great (Tuesday, June 6)

$NOT Presents Get Busy or Die North American Tour (Thursday, June 15)

TARJA: Living the Dream Tour (Saturday, June 17)

WSOU Presents Between The Buried and Me (Tuesday, June 20)

Joseph (Thursday, June 22)

David Cross -- Worst Daddy in the World Tour (Sunday, June 25)

Lime Cordiale (Friday, July 7)

Less Than Jake - Welcome to Rockview Tour 2023 (Saturday, July 15)

Igorr (Thursday, Sept. 21)

WSOU Presents: Max & Iggor Cavalera (Wednesday, Sept. 27)

Joy Oladokun: Living Proof Tour (Monday, Oct. 2)

HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM - Manhattan

Logic With special guest Juicy J (Sunday, June 4)

Larry's Market Run 2023 (Saturday, June 24)

W.A.S.P (Saturday, Aug. 26)

JONES BEACH THEATER - Wantagh, NY

TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston (Tuesday, June 13)

103.5 KTUphoria (Saturday, June 17)

Steve Miller Band with Joe Satriani (Saturday, July 1)

Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional (Saturday, July 8)

Big Time Rush (Sunday, July 9)

Sam Hunt (Friday, July 14)

KIDZ Bop (Saturday, July 15)

Matchbox Twenty (Tuesday, July 18)

Boy George & Culture Club (Sunday, July 23)

Mudvayne (Friday, July 28)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert with NJ Symphony (Saturday, July 29)

Godsmack and Staind (Sunday, July 30)

Foreigner (Wednesday, Aug. 2)

Goo Goo Dolls (Saturday, Aug. 5)

Disturbed (Saturday, Aug. 19)

Slightly Stoopid and Sublime With Rome (Saturday, Aug. 26)

The Smashing Pumpkins (Wednesday, Aug. 30)

The Offspring with Sum 41 and Simple Plan (Saturday, Sept. 2)

James Taylor (Sunday, Sept. 3)

Sting (Friday, Sept. 8)

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper (Saturday, Sept 9)

Zac Brown Band (Saturday, Sept. 16)

PALLADIUM TIMES SQUARE - Manhattan

Leon Larregui (Friday, May 26)

PNC BANK ARTS CENTER - Holmdel, NJ

Sad Summer Fest: Taking Back Sunday, The Maine (Friday, July 13)

Bret Michaels - Partis Gras Tour 2023 (Sunday, July 16)

Thunderfest 2023 featuring Dan + Shay (Friday, Aug. 18)

THE PARAMOUNT - Huntington, NY

Wage War -- The Manic Tour (Sunday, May 14)

Clutch No Stars Above Tour (Wednesday, May 17)

The Airborne Toxic Event (Tuesday, May 30)

Silversun Pickups (Wednesday, May 31)

Appetite for Destruction (Saturday, June 10)

The Legendary Wailers (Saturday, June 17)

Candlebox - The Long Goodbye Tour (Thursday, June 29)

The Disco Nights (Friday, July 7)

Jim Morrison Celebration Featuring Wild Child (Saturday, July 15)

Mike DelGiudice & Big Shot (Friday, July 21)

Fitz and The Tantrums: Let Yourself Free Tour

Extreme with special guest Living Colour (Sunday, Aug. 5)

Yannis Pappas (Thursady, Aug. 17)

VOYAGE -- the Ultimate Journey Tribute (Friday, Aug. 25)

The Gang's All Here Tour With Skid Row (Saturday, Sept. 9)

TEGAN AND SARA: Crybaby 2023 Tour (Wednesday, Sept. 20)

ROOFTOP AT PIER 17 - Manhattan

Beach Bunny, PUP (Tuesday, May 23)

The Wood Brothers (Friday, June 9)

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley (Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16)

Rebelution (Thursday, July 6)

Yacht Rock Revue (Friday, July 7)

Yungblud (Friday, July 14)

Remember the Name...The Struts Tour (Saturday, July 15)

Jenny Lewis (Tuesday, July 18)

The Mountain Goats (Friday, Aug. 4)

Gimme Gimme Disco (Saturday, Aug. 26)

STONE PONY - Asbury Park, NJ

Hunter Hayes (Friday, May 26)

John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band (Saturday, June 10)

Reverend Horton Heat (Thursday, July 20)

An Evening With: Umphrey's McGee (Thursday, Aug. 17)

Magic City Hippies (Wednesday, Aug. 23)

JP Cooper (Saturday, Nov. 18)

STONY PONY SUMMER STAGE - Asbury Park, NJ

The Interrupters and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls (Saturday, May 13)

Indigo Girls with Full Band and Larkin Poe (Thursday, June 1)

Carly Rae Jepsen (Saturday, July 3)

Yungblud (Saturday, July 15)

The Bouncing Souls (Saturday, July 22)

The Ghost Inside & Underoath (Thursday, July 27)

Dark Star Orchestra (Sunday, July 30)

Incubus (Tuesday, Aug. 8)

Gimme Gimme Disco (Friday, Aug. 25)

Almost Queen: A Tribute to QUEEN w/Lez Zeppelin (Friday, Sept. 1)

Yacht Rock Revue (Sunday, Sept. 3)

WELLMONT THEATER - Montclair, NJ

Matt Fraser (Thursday, May 11)

7th Annual Freestyle Jersey Jam feat. TKA, Judy Torres and more (Saturday, May 13)

Chris Janson (Sunday, May 14)

Jim Norton (Saturday, May 20)

Christopher Cross and Justin Hayward (Sunday, June 11)

Jimmy Kenny & the Pirate Beach Band (Saturday, June 17)

The Australian Pink Floyd Show (Saturday, June 24)

Wild Child - Tribute to The Doors (Friday, July 14)

Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton (Saturday, Aug. 19)

Skid Row and Buckcherry (Friday, Sept. 8)

Best of The Eagles (Friday, Sept. 22)

Duel of the Decades: 80s vs. 90s (Friday, Dec. 15)

THE WONDER BAR - Asbury Park, NJ

Sensational Soul Cruisers (Wednesday, June 14)

TOAD'S PLACE - New Haven, CT

grandson (Friday, June 2)

Jinjer (Tuesday, Aug. 22)

Declan McKenna (Thursday, Sept. 28)

TOWN HALL - Manhattan

The Bald Brothers (Saturday, Aug. 5)

True Crime Obsessed Live! (Saturday, Aug. 26)

UNITED PALACE - Manhattan

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan (Saturday, May 20)

WARSAW - Brooklyn