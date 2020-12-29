Listen to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Talk on Their Podcast Debut

Archie Harrison is talking.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son made a surprise cameo during the holiday episode of their new Archewell Audio podcast, which dropped on Spotify Tuesday, Dec. 29. Just after the 30-minute mark, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be heard talking to their 18-month-old son, encouraging him to speak into the microphone.

"Archie, is it fun?" Meghan asked her baby boy, to which he sweetly replied, "Fun?"

Harry and Meghan then had Archie repeat after them as they wished listeners a Happy New Year. At the end of the adorable clip, the family can be heard sharing a laugh together.

Just before Archie stole the show, Meghan and Harry shared a personal moment with podcast listeners when they looked back on their 2018 royal wedding at St. George's Chapel. After congratulating podcast guest George The Poet on his recent engagement to fiance Sandra Diana Makumbi, Meghan told them, "I will say, no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins." Prince Harry agreed, adding, "Love always wins."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's History-Making Moments

The couple then introduced the song "This Little Light of Mine," which played at the very end of their nuptials while they walked down the steps of the church. "It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together," Meghan explained. "Because as we all know, darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that."

Harry added that the message of the song is one that they hold "so dearly" to them. As he noted, "It's about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place."

This holiday episode with Archie comes just days after the family released their Christmas card. In the illustrated portrait, shared online by animal welfare charity Mayhew, proud parents Meghan and Harry can be seen with a redheaded Archie in their Santa Barbara, Calif. backyard.

"We're thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex," the organization wrote alongside the holiday card, "who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community."

Listen to Meghan and Harry's podcast episode above.