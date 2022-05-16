Lisa Marie Presley Navigating ‘Hideous Grief' Nearly 2 Years After Son's Death

Nearly two years after her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide, Lisa Marie Presley revealed that she is still reeling from his death.

"Hello everyone," she captioned a May 15 Instagram post promoting the new "Elvis" film. "I haven't posted in quite some time because there really isn't much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son. Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole."

Presley, 54, added that though she is mostly focused on her other three children — Riley Keough, 32, and 13-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood — she wanted to tell her fans that Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic about her father, Elvis Presley, is "nothing short of spectacular."

The singer said she was moved to tears by the way Austin Butler — who plays Elvis in the film — portrayed her father and his legacy, saying it was "in a way that I have not previously experienced."

"It breaks my heart that my son isn't here to see it," she continued. "He would have absolutely loved it as well."

Benjamin died in July 2020 at the age of 27 in Calabasas, Calif. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's office confirmed that his cause of death was a shotgun wound and ruled the manner of death suicide.

At the time, Presley's rep told E! News that the star "is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.