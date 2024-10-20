Liam Payne's ex Danielle Peazer shares final message from late singer

Originally appeared on E! Online

Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend from his early days in One Direction says the singer contacted her just weeks before his death.

Danielle Peazer, who dated the singer one and off for two years until 2013, shared details about his final message to her as part of a tribute to him that she shared on social media Oct. 20, four days after his sudden passing at age 31.

"Receiving a message from you a couple of weeks ago expressing your happiness for the love I found with Sonny and Mia," the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram, "is something I'll cherish forever."

Peazer — who met Payne in 2010 when she was a dancer on "The X Factor" and he was a contestant on the show competing with the newly formed boy band One Direction — had welcomed her first child, daughter Mia, with boyfriend Sonny Jay in May.

The model's comments were part of a personal, posthumous letter to Payne that she included in her post.

"I'm sorry your story didn't end differently," she wrote, "and I'm sorry you didn't ever get to share more of your magic with the world."

Payne, who had struggled with alcohol addiction and mental health battles throughout his life, was found dead Oct. 16 after falling from the balcony of a Bueno Aires hotel room.

Tributes to him have poured in from all over the world, including his former bandmates and at the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Oct. 19, where he was included in the memorial segment honoring stars who have passed over the past year.

In her personal letter to Payne, Peazer also shared details about the nature of her and the singer's on-again, off-again relationship.

"At times, you were my favorite person in the whole world, but you could also wind me up so much and I probably annoyed the hell out of you sometimes too," she wrote. "It was something we learned to accept of each other over 14 years, we could disagree on so many things yet still look out for each other in times of need and laugh about our disagreements and petty behavior 10 mins later."

She added, "Our relationship may have ended back in 2013, but that seemed to be just the start of our story. The things we went through and experienced from then all the way until last year could be described as unique to some and misunderstood by others, but I think deep down we always knew we'd have some sort of connection forever, no matter where our individual lives took us."

Peazer said she wished Payne knew he was "always more than enough for this world without having to search for a role to play just to please others."

"Thank you for teaching me about the importance of setting boundaries," she added, "and that I should always protect my heart."

She ended her letter to Payne with, "Rest easy my friend. Love Danielle x."

In her tribute post, Peazer also shared a message to Payne's loved ones in her post, including his and ex Cheryl Cole's son Bear, 7.

"His most important role and something he was the most proud of out of all of his monumental successes was that he was a father," she wrote about the music artist. "The thought that there is now a child growing up without one of their parents is heartbreaking and unfair."

Peazer continued, "To Liam's son Bear, as well as his parents and sisters, my love, thoughts and strength goes to you. The magnitude of this loss is incomprehensible and I will continue to support you in any way I am able to."

Peazer had shared her tribute one day after thanking fans for their support in wake of the singer's death and noting that she was trying to process the loss.

Her partner Sonny expressed support for her in response to her latest post, commenting on it with a red heart emoji.